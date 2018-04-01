Zesco United sent a stern warning to their rivals and pretenders alike on Sunday when they knockout the ambitious ten men of Buildcon to a 3-1 away loss at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

The Ndola derby was Zesco’s first league match of the season after missing the first two rounds of the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign due to their 2018 CAF Champions League engagements in March.

Goals from Adams Zikiru, Jesse Were and Lazarus Kambole saw Zesco rally from one-down at halftime following a first 45 minutes in which Buildcon had their tails up led by Captain Chisamba Lungu.

But Zesco coach Tenant Chembo made two crucial changes that went on to define the sides’ comeback against Buildcon.

Zikiru came on for a still off -form Enock Sabamukumana in the 39th minute while Were replaced Winston Kalengo in the 57th minute.

Zikiru repaid the faith when he equalized from a header in the 52nd minute off a cross from Lameck Banda.

Were made it 2-1 in the 68th minute after waltzing through Buildcon’s’ porous backline.

Buildcon were later reduced to ten men in the 77th minute when Zimbabwe international Devon Chaffa was sent-off for a second booking following a two-footed crunching tackle on Banda.

It got from bad to worse for Buildcon in the 84th minute when they concede a penalty when Nqobizitha Masuku elected to play goalkeeper after intercepting the ball before a dangerous pass from Were could reach Zikiru lurking on the far end.

Kambole dispatched the penalty and send Buildcon to their second worst league defeat after another 3-0 derby loss last September away at the same venue at the hands of Forest Rangers.

Buildcon are second from bottom of the table in 19th place and also winless on zero points from two games.

Meanwhile, Forest finally decided to play on Sunday after chickening-out on last weekend’s away date against Nkana that saw the latter handed a walkover win.

Forest beat Lumwana Radiants 1-0 in the lunch time kickoff at the same venue courtesy of an 84th minute goal from Damiano Kola.

Lumwana have one point from three games played so far this term.