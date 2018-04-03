The champagne picnic was held at the Taj Pamodzi Hotel on Saturday, 31st March. Lusaka’s A-listers, socialites and celebrities came out for a day of style and glamour. There was an undeniable splash of colour as guests strolled into the garden in their most fashionable outfits sipping on the finest of champagne. In attendance was South African entrepreneur and media personality, Bonang Matheba. El Mukuka kicked off the entertainment with a sundowner session followed by Kuni’s electric performance. Esnoko’s preview of his SA Fashion week line was brought out in a unique way as the models walked through the crowd bringing the fashion even closer to the guests. The music continued with headline performer Roberto giving a sensational performance delivering smash hits “Into You” and “Vitamin U”. Sebastien Dutch ended the night with the perfect fusion of house, hip-hop and urban hits.

Pictures from the event

( Photos by Dwayne photography)