Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services says government is not intolerant by expelling an envoy for engaging in partisan politics but merely wants to deter foreign nationals to interfere in internal matters of the country.

Ms. Siliya said government acted in the interest of the people of Zambia by expelling the Cuban Ambassador to Zambia who abrogated the diplomatic eticate by engaging himself in partisan politics.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today, The Minister said it is undiplomatic for an envoy to interfere in internal matters of the country stating that as much as the country allows plural politics it does not allow non-Zambians to interfere.

“It is not allowed for a diplomat in a foreign country especially one who has just arrived to engage in partisan politics. It is not in the interest of the PF government alone, it is in the interest of Zambians, us as a country that want self-determination which is the basis of independence that we want to manage our country. We will have our plural politics, we don’t have to always agree but that, is an activity we have to do ourselves,” Ms. Siliya said.

She said the Zambia government will soon have another Ambassador from Cuba to replace the expelled envoy whom government does not agree with for engaging in partisan politics.

Ms. Siliya further stated that the Zambian government and Cuba still have good relations despite the incident hence, the decision by the former to send another envoy to Zambia.

“This matter has been agreed that this ambassador is recalled and we expect a new one very soon, so our relations with Cuba continues. It is this particular ambassador we took great exception to, to announce that he can support another political part in Zambia while, he is here accredited to the government of Zambia and by extension to the people of Zambia in spite of the political affiliation,” the Minister explained.

She said Zambia is not intolerant as it is not incensed with the opposition noting that countries that do not allow the opposition to exists are the ones that are intolerant.

The Cuban Ambassador to Zambia was expelled by the government of Zambia for engaging in partisan politics by supporting the newly launched Socialists Party which is being led by Former Defunct Post Newspaper Managing Editor Fred Mmembe.