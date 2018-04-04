THE opposition UPND says it will not relent on the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu.

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma, in a press statement on the way forward on the impeachment motion, stated that his party would continue “to apply pressure for the motion to be heard”.

“We wish to inform the nation that the UPND and other progressive forces will continue to pursue the motion to impeach Edgar Lungu,” Kakoma stated.

“Although the motion was not debated on Wednesday last week (March 28) because the Speaker’s office ‘sat’ on it, the UPND will continue to apply pressure for the motion to be heard. We are aware that similar tactics used during the presidential election petition are being used to stop the impeachment motion. The presidential election petition was not heard [and] now they also want the impeachment motion not to be heard. This will not be allowed.”

He stated that the UPND was noticing a trend where “fake propaganda” was being amounted against the opposition political party in order to divert the attention of Zambians from the impeachment motion.

“Three days ago, the nation was treated to the most unreasonable and wild allegations that the United Party for National Development had mobilised funds to bribe independent members of parliament to support the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu from power prematurely. The nation must have been awed by such baseless claims by the PF through David Silubanje, who claims that UPND was offering US$1million to each independent MP who would support the impeachment motion,” Kakoma stated