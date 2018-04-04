THE opposition UPND says it will not relent on the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu.
UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma, in a press statement on the way forward on the impeachment motion, stated that his party would continue “to apply pressure for the motion to be heard”.
“We wish to inform the nation that the UPND and other progressive forces will continue to pursue the motion to impeach Edgar Lungu,” Kakoma stated.
“Although the motion was not debated on Wednesday last week (March 28) because the Speaker’s office ‘sat’ on it, the UPND will continue to apply pressure for the motion to be heard. We are aware that similar tactics used during the presidential election petition are being used to stop the impeachment motion. The presidential election petition was not heard [and] now they also want the impeachment motion not to be heard. This will not be allowed.”
He stated that the UPND was noticing a trend where “fake propaganda” was being amounted against the opposition political party in order to divert the attention of Zambians from the impeachment motion.
“Three days ago, the nation was treated to the most unreasonable and wild allegations that the United Party for National Development had mobilised funds to bribe independent members of parliament to support the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu from power prematurely. The nation must have been awed by such baseless claims by the PF through David Silubanje, who claims that UPND was offering US$1million to each independent MP who would support the impeachment motion,” Kakoma stated
They need the impeachment motion to distract our attention from the Analytica Cambridge scandal their president is involved in.
The voice of reason always eludes our colleagues in UPND, the reason why even a one man parties of SATA, The PF brushes them aside and LUNGU, a conman of yesteryear and once an ordinary member of their party, UPND just ‘sweeps’ them aside on his way to STATE HOUSE. UPND need to redefine itself otherwise and grow up or they will be stuck where they are, opposition.
Enemies of progress. Always crying to be heard like child or a pregnant woman.
So now because you want to impeach ECL you recognize him as President? Empty tins make the most noise for sure!
UPND is outdated
Devils in UPND, the attempt to impeach a legitimate President on flimsy grounds cant and won’t work. It’s now very clear that UPND is so scared of the impending 2021 humiliation by President Lungu and now they want to cause chaos in the country. What has emerged is that HH has been informed that now with M’membe Socialist party on board UPND will be relegated to 3rd place if not 4th hence the sleepless nights.There’s now real competition in opposition and those few votes in their strongholds are up for grabs.
@Malinso or KOSWE, Lungu is not legitimate but the opposition are stuck in one place while LUNGU is moving all the pieces on the chess board. At one point petitions was the only word out of them wherever they went now it’s impeachment. SATA was versatile and navigated his way to the promised land. Ati ba HH! Fisekeni.
The devil in UPND is troubling them to shed blood in Zambia. They said (UPND) we will bring Armageddon just because they lost elections. One prominent color for secret devil agents is red so is Membe’s socialist party. I wonder why people support this blood thirsty monster in the name of UPND and HH. God save Zambia.
Politics ,politics ,politics and 24/7 electioneering as our national sport has done lots of damage to our development .Serious focused nations like Singapore are now laughing at us and our eternal self imposed poverty.UPND & Kakoma please spare us the nonsense until 2021.
Staginant minds who can’t think beyond today, it did not occur to you that if lungu is not brought to task, he will use the same tactics of disregard of the law in the next elections? In Zambia a President is untouchable, hell not in a democracy, you are to used in dictatorship where you have no say. He broke the law of which he took an oath to uphold, to advantage his reelection campaign UPND is right to impeach him.