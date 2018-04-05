Quantum Global Group, a Zurich-Switzerland based Investment Fund and asset organisation with a large african focus has ranked zambia as the 8th best performing economy. According to their 2018 africa investment index report, zambia is also the third best performing economy in the sadc region, behind botswana and south africa.
Quantum Global’s 2018 africa investment index [aii] ranks zambia as africa’s overall eighth best on growth, liquidity, risk, business environment, demographic, and social capital factors.
The Africa Investment Index [AII] averages each country’s macroeconomic and financial indicator rankings on growth, liquidity, risk, business environment, demographic, and social capital factors. The index is constructed from the above listed macroeconomic and financial indicators and the World Bank Group’s Ease of Doing Business Indicators (DBI).
The top ten economies, in a ranking of 54 African countries, are:
1. Morocco
2. Egypt
3. Algeria
4. Botswana
5. Ivory Coast
6. South Africa
7. Ethiopia
8. Zambia
9. Kenya
10.Senegal
Among the top ten, north africa was the best performing region with morocco, egypt, and algeria as pace setters, followed by the SADC region represented by Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia, then west africa was third with Ivory Coast 5th and Senegal 10th, and finally East Africa represented by Ethiopia 7th and Kenya 9th.
Zambia’s ranking by Quantum Global is a reflection that the country continues to be recognised as one of the best emerging markets for overseas investment. It is also an affirmation that international investors are looking at a wide range of sectors for investments including in areas such as energy, infrastructure, tourism, and agriculture among others.
Related to 2018 Africa Investment Index Report, Professor Mthuli Ncube, Head of Quantum Global Research Lab stated that in spite of the improvements in commodity prices, African economies are turning their attention towards diversification to stimulate industrial development and attract investments in non-commodity strategic sectors.
Professor Mthuli Ncube also said that continued Foreign Direct Investment [FDI] inflows will continue to drive the much-needed capital to develop Africa’s primary sectors to meet the demands of the continent’s rapidly growing middle-class, and into manufacturing sectors to create more jobs, enhance economic growth and support structural transformation.
Commenting on the development, Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe says the independent ranking by Quantum Global Group is consistent and in the same positive direction with Zambia’s rating outcomes published by Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard and Poor’s.
Related to the risk factors cited by Quantum Global, Mrs. Mwanakatwe reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the implementation of the Medium Term Debt Strategy and improvement of the domestic revenue base. She took the opportunity to restate Zambia’s commitment in meeting external debt obligations while remaining steadfast in dismantling the country’s domestic debt. The Minister added that the Treasury has developed a strategy for dismantling domestic arrears.
“To ensure that the confidence of our people and that of the international investment community in our capacity to guide the economy to greater heights is NOT eroded, we will continue with economic stabilisation, transformation, and growth reforms so that we position the country for increased solid economic performance by leveraging on our strategic geographical location, increasing foreign direct investment and improve the overall business environment,” stated Mrs. Mwanakatwe.
She added that, “we will do our best to build a strong private sector, create jobs, and grow wealth without leaving anyone behind.”
Through this initiative, Mrs. Mwanakatwe said, “the Ministry of Finance will ensure that the resources released are channeled towards paying-off contractors and suppliers in respective Ministries, Provinces, and Other Spending Agencies; to energise the economy, promote the growth of the private sector, create jobs and expand wealth.”
Ha! All talk…people are not feeling the benefits, unemployment is not measurable…all talk, we are still in trouble…8th my foot…
If you sit at home or spend your time drinking chibuku in the komboni waiting for government handouts you won’t “feel” the benefits. People who are hard working are uplifting their standard of living in Zambia better than some of us in the diaspora. Invest back home and you will see the benefits.
Only f00l would dispute that.
It would be silly NOT to vote this Government in 2021
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Even if an economy were to be rated first best in Africa, if at all there is such a thing as “first best,” just how good would that be – best from among the worst!
Why 8th and not second best?
We used to be 52 in class in primary school. Number #8 ninshi either ichikopo or uwamanono sometimes.
Passing #8 was not impressive, it was better to be among the 5 number 2s.
I passed number 1 only once, because ka Mary was sick that term.
Then Africa is really bad!
Some of you have never traveled outside Zambia, that’s why you don’t appreciate this beautiful, peaceful country. If you are not happy, move to Congo!
The list above is rigged by PF, they are good at that.
Let’s roll … we will not rest until we are number one. The best never rest and faka speedie Margaret, faka speedie.
You are doing a heck of a job.
Thanks a trillion
@Nubian Princess that’s why Jay Jay told you that you are on medication. Are the Zambia people going to eat peace?
B R Mumba faka speedie of what. I’ll leave you to Mushota to wipe the smile off your face. I didn’t say ugly.
I am off to the City can’t be dealing with you guys.
This is impressive.At least there is some positive about Zambia which has been synonymous with anything bad.
So you will hear some detractors rubbishing this news as mere propaganda by those in govt.I don’t know what kind of people we have become,people who celebrate when the country is projected badly on the international scene.Its really shameful
This is positive. I like anything good coming out about my country, however, this will not seat well with some disgruntled individuals who just want to hear bad things about Zambia. Punks, get a life.
What is Zambia’s rate of unemployment? What is Zambia’s poverty level? What is Zambia’s level of corruption? These are the issues that matter. Call yourself 8th best, or 7th best or whatever best. It all amounts to nothing.
As far as its economies are concerned, Africa is one big hell of a joke!
Had the report said Zambia’s economy is the worst performing,you would have been quick to blame govt.Now that its giving credit to govt you are busy classifying Africa as a big hell of a joke.Africa and Zambia in particular is making progress in a manner unseen before. Kaya kapena you waiting for your purported political messiah to come and fix it all.
@ 6.1 vubwi
What does your head tell you? Does Zambia deserve to be called 8th best in Africa? As far as this best business is concerned, it is all a question of who you ask. Other reports lists Ghana as the best in Africa. Quantum Global Group may be telling you what you want to hear.
But if Zambia is truly 8th best, then that should tell you just how bad Africa is – that much of a hell on earth. Ask Quantum Global Group to tell you the truth.
@ Imute wa Kalilo
So for you Zambia deserves to be the worst performing economy in Africa? Is that the kind of a rating that you would love to see? This is your country.Yes,there are challenges but we must not lose sight of the fact that we are marching forward.We have reached our destination yet but we are certainly on course.And remember the achieving economic development is not an event but a process/marathon that will call for the positive participation by all of us.It will get frustrating at times but we should remain steady-fast in the midst of drawbacks and or failures.
Of course it tickles your ego and make you feel good… but how does that translate to the conditions on the ground? Last I checked the poverty levels in Zambia are much worse than they were in the 90’s; Cholera was k!lling my people; the corruption levels are worse than they were during FTJ and the political intolerance are worse than they were during KK; interest rates are at the highest; national debt is climbing at a rate faster than any other period in the country’s history; etc. So this type of news is a ‘feel good; news perhaps only for the 10% looting and sharing the spoils… the Chinese coming to get the money and corrupt the elite politicians.
I call ‘BS’!
Countries like Botswana are doing real good because the economical benefits are trickling down to the people. By…
…Countries like Botswana are doing real good because the economical benefits are trickling down to the people. By the way I thought S/Africa was the best economy in Africa? And Zambia doing better than Kenya… maybe!
Good for foreign investors but not locals…..maybe if they added that it would be more accurate.
Really laughable…this is whay happens when you accept myopia….you are proud of being 8th.
Don’t worry he will fix it. Jay Jay always negative
There is something wrong here..if you give 5 year tax parachute to foreign firms and bend backwards for them and you are 8th then there is something seriously wrong..I would like to see the SWOT analysis I bet you politicial climate is one of the factors letting us down.
@ habeenzu, Zambian wants government to take a spoon and push food in his mouth. I gave my younger brother money for business but opted to use it for meat, sausages etc things he never used to buy. Today he’s still suffering and blames each president who takes over government.
If only people could feed on such irrelevant ratings. To make it worse the people who voted for the PF, who are in other words responsible for this “fantastic choice of party ” don’t even understand what the hell such ratings mean. Surely if you are unemployed, hungry and disillusioned would you care about such a rating? Must we clap for the pf? Must we now say they are such a fantastic caring government with a big vision after all?
Wow! UPND beaten by PF 10 goes to 0. Pants down!
On paper yes but on the ground maybe 88
Reading some of the comments makes me understand that we have a problems in our country. People failing to see sense and only politic – People lets grow up and be responsible Zambia has tones of opportunities that people are riding on on a daily basis. I was offered a senior role in the United States and i declined it because i had Already identified an opportunity for actualisation and employment creation for ny fellow youths. The government has done tremendously well and a environment is ripe for getting small businesses flourish- lets all get a Life and stop politicking foe nothing. ZAMBIA IS THE PLACE TO BE HENCE DON’T BE TOO IDLE