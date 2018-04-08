Nkana on Sunday succumbed to their second straight loss in the new FAZ Super Division season after losing 1-0 to Zesco United in the Copperbelt derby at Nkana Stadium.

Striker Jesse Were scored a cracker in the 65th minute as Zesco avenged their 4-3 Charity Shield final loss to Kalampa earlier in the year.

In this Week 5 match, Nkana never showed much hunger to recover from last Monday’s 2-1 Kitwe derby loss to Power Dynamos at home.

After a goalless after half, Zesco created a good number of chances before punishing Nkana.

Zesco defender Marcel Kalonda had struck wide from Fackson Kapumbu’s free kick from inside the box nine minutes after the break before Were directed his close range shot at Kelvin Malunga.

Finally, Were broke the deadlock when he got the best out of Joseph Musonda to beat keeper Malunga from outside the box.

The Nkana frontline anchored on Walter Bwalya, Ronald Kampamba and Festus Mbewe didn’t trouble Zesco keeper Jacob Banda much as expected on a day Idriss Mbombo started from the bench before making a cameo appearance in the last half.

Meanwhile, Nkana remain stuck on six points from four matches in which they have beaten National Assembly just after a walkover win against Forest Rangers.

Zesco have seven points from three matches.

Beston Chambeshi’s Wusakile side is now shifting attention to the midweek rescheduled match against Buildcon at home.

07/04/2018

Week 5 Results

Power Dynamos 1-Nakambala Leopards 0

Nchanga Rangers 0-Green Buffaloes 1

Forest Rangers 1-Napsa Stars 0

Green Eagles 0-Kabwe Warriors 2

08/04/2018

Lusaka Dynamos 5-New Monze Swallows 1

Nkwazi 1-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 1

National Assembly 0-Lumwana Radiants 0

Nkana 0-Zesco United 1

11/04/2018

Red Arrows-Kitwe United

POSTPONED

Buildcon-Zanaco