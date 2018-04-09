Katete District Commissioner (DC) Joseph Makukula has urged traditional leaders in the district to support government’s agenda towards universal health coverage by ensuring that they teach their subjects on good health practices.

Mr Makukula said as government was accelerating towards universal health coverage it was important that all players were on board as government could not achieve this alone.

Speaking during the World Health Day commemorations held under the theme; Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere, Mr Makukula said one of these cardinal players were traditional leaders who understood better the needs of their subjects.

“Government does not want to leave anyone behind as it accelerates towards universal coverage, we need to participate as a team. It’s not just the minister of health to ensure that we achieve this, but we want you as head men and traditional leaders to come on board to teach your subjects on good health practices so that we protect their lives,” he said.

Mr Makukula said it was also important the public participated towards this agenda by investing in periodical health check-ups and living an active lifestyle to avoid non-communicable diseases.

Meanwhile Chief Mbang’ombe of the Chewa people of Katete District who was represented by Induna Sainet Tembo said accelerating towards universal health coverage should start with an individual’s resolve to be responsible for their own health.

Chief Mbang’ombe said individual decision of better health practices were key in supporting government’s agenda towards universal health coverage.

He said it was important that people weighed their lifestyle decisions as they had an impact on the wellbeing of an individual.