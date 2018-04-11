The Inter-Company Relay (ICR) Chairperson Elias Mpondela says the ICR project has contributed immensely to the development of sport and athletics in the country.

Mr. Mpondela said ICR is not a profit making project as it was initiated in 1999 by the Zambia Amateur Athletic Association (ZAAA) to raise funds for the development and promotion of athletics in the country and also promoting an integrated approach to health response and wellness.

He was speaking at the official launch of the multi-choice 20th anniversary of the inter- company relay under the theme, ‘20 years of promoting wellness and athletics.”

Mr. Mpondela noted that ICR brings together corporate, civil and government leaders and the community at large.

He said they will provide testing and screening of various medical conditions during the relay which will be held on 16th June 2018.

He further said ICR has enabled ZAAA, through the funds raised to participate favorably at the African championships, world championships, commonwealth, continental and Olympic Games as well as the ongoing Gold coast games in Australia.

And Multi Choice Zambia Managing Director, Ngoza Matakala said they are honored to be the main sponsors of this year’s ICR and that they have been partners since its inception.

Ms. Matakala announced a sponsorship package of K200, 000 towards the successful hosting of the 20th edition of the ICR.

She further urged the public to look forward to the biggest football spectacle on the world stage, the Russia 2018 FIFA world cup.