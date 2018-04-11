Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says the coming of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Southern province tomorrow will be an opportunity for government to market the tourism potential in Livingstone.

Speaking when he addressed the public media at his office in Livingstone today, Mr. Hamukale said there are a lot of investment potential in the tourist capital and the province at large that needed the outside world’s attention.

Mr. Hamukale said it is for this reason that as a Provincial Minister, he was delighted that the Indian President will be visiting the tourist capital, an opportunity for government to show case what Livingstone and the country at large can offer to the Indian business community.

He said government is privileged to have such a rare visit by the Indian President adding that the visit will enhance the existing cordial relationship the two countries have enjoyed over the past years.

“I am hopeful that the Indian business community will learn more from the Zambian side and equally share what India has to offer in terms of business opportunities in that country,” Mr. Hamukale said.

The Indian President is expected to arrive at Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International airport in Livingstone tomorrow at 11:00 hours and expected to visit the famous Victoria Falls before his departure from Livingstone.