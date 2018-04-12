Newly inaugurated Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has arrived in the country for a one day State visit.
The plane carrying President Masisi touched down Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 10:53 hours local time.
He was received upon arrive by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malajni, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Senior Government Officials and staff from the Botswana Embassy.
Speaking to journalists shortly upon arrival, President Masisi disclosed that he is in the country to strengthen and broaden the exiting bilateral ties between the two SADC countries.
He stressed that Botswana is committed to further deepen and grow the existing relations.
President Masisi said he wants to reassure President Lungu of his government’s resolve to continue with the projects embarked on by the former President Ian Khama.
This is the first visit President Masisi has taken to Zambia after assuming office on Sunday 1st April 2018.
President Masisi took office following the stepping down of former President Ian Khama who stepped down on Saturday 31st, 2018 ahead of next year’s elections.
President Masisi is expected to fly back home this afternoon after concluding his working visit.
Leaders who work hard have not time for 3 day working visits or 3 days AWOL!!
Botswana, at its independence in 1965, one of the poorest countries in Africa, is today one of the most affluent. It’s what leaders can do, if they are good leaders.
Presidents flocking to Zambia…nice
Botswana is an exception in Africa. It has pioneered a way of partnering with the capitalists, in order to ensure equitable distribution of wealth. Elsewhere in Africa, the story is different, the capitalists haul in their catch and fly home with the loot.
The Botswana government did not have to do anything dramatic to swing the pendulum in favor of the people of that country. They did did not insult the capitalists or call them names such as “imperialists.” They actually made friends with them. What the Botswana government did was only to take care of their side of things, and the capitalists their. They thus have been able to gain the respect of the capitalists. And things have been running smooth since. The capitalists are happy, but so are the people of Botswana. Elsewhere in Africa, greed seems to have taken the upper hand. The leaders of most other African countries have joined hands with the capitalists to loot the wealth of their countries, leaving their people stagnated in dire poverty.
Edgar is saved from that impeachment.
WELL COME TO THE LAND OF POSSIBILITIES……THE LAND OF WORK AND JOY IN UNITY
WELCOME TO THE LAND OF POSSIBILITIES……THE LAND OF WORK AND JOY IN UNITY
Enjoy you PFs. It’s your week.
President Masisi took office following the stepping down of former President Ian Khama who stepped down on Saturday 31st, 2018 ahead of next year’s elections.
SATURDAY 31st, 2018 …what..???????
If only Botswana had Zambia’s water, its rivers and lakes, what a greener pasture it would have become. Zambia is yet to capture the reality of its economic potential. Until then, we shall remain poor and hungry, Zambian water more scarce than diamonds.
people that are serious with business..no wasting tax payers’ money with huge delegations and spending nights unnecessarily in expensive places ..way to go!
The whole government including his excellence ECL and PF service chiefs went to welcome a racist Indian at the airport the other day but only sent ministers to welcome the president of a good neighboring country? I don’t know why in this day and era we still have so much inferiority complex about ourselves as black people. In my opinion, the president of Botswana deserves the sort of welcome that was accorded to that rapist Indian. The Botswana president obviously has come here for serious business not dancing around and holding parties that’s why he was sidelined like that. We can learn a lot from Botswana but alas we just want to continue being slaves of anyone whose skin is lighter than ours. Note also that I don’t support huge delegations at KKIA.
My president, these are the people you stick to like glue. With all the short comings of Kagame, I like his focus on national development and what he has achieved so far. Learn something from his developmental agenda. Deep down my heart I know that you can make it but what is pulling you down is your past. Be brave enough to face your past and only then will you move on. One important decision you have to make is to choose between your cooked friends who are good for nothing and the people of Zambia. That is for you to decide but your decision will either lift you up or bring you down. I rest my case.
Stability is not the responsibility of presidents alone. Citizens must play their part. How do you develop when people keep on vandalizing infrastructure? For the past two weeks people in chingola have been burning water supply pipes. These lines are supposed to supply water to areas that have not been receiving water like Chikola. Money is being spent and people are deprived of water. You keep on throwing litter anyhow. You continue stealing from work in spite of your fat salary. Tswanas are humble and patriotic. KK tried to control your pilfering and drunkness. He tried but you’re incorrigible. You’ll continue laughing at yourselves until the end of the world.
You are absolutely right; Ndanje Khakis!