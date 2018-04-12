Newly inaugurated Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has arrived in the country for a one day State visit.

The plane carrying President Masisi touched down Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 10:53 hours local time.

He was received upon arrive by Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malajni, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo, Senior Government Officials and staff from the Botswana Embassy.

Speaking to journalists shortly upon arrival, President Masisi disclosed that he is in the country to strengthen and broaden the exiting bilateral ties between the two SADC countries.

He stressed that Botswana is committed to further deepen and grow the existing relations.

President Masisi said he wants to reassure President Lungu of his government’s resolve to continue with the projects embarked on by the former President Ian Khama.

This is the first visit President Masisi has taken to Zambia after assuming office on Sunday 1st April 2018.

President Masisi took office following the stepping down of former President Ian Khama who stepped down on Saturday 31st, 2018 ahead of next year’s elections.

President Masisi is expected to fly back home this afternoon after concluding his working visit.