The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it will file a motion in the constitutional court to reopen its presidential Petition.

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema said that his party will file the motion because the Constitutional Court has also entertained Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila’s application to set aside or reverse its ruling on Ministers who served beyond the dissolution of parliament in 2016.

Mr. Hichilema said that he will instruct the UPND lawyers to reopen the election petition because the ConCourt has entertained an application by the PF Chief Executive Officer.