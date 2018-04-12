The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has said that it will file a motion in the constitutional court to reopen its presidential Petition.
UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema said that his party will file the motion because the Constitutional Court has also entertained Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila’s application to set aside or reverse its ruling on Ministers who served beyond the dissolution of parliament in 2016.
Mr. Hichilema said that he will instruct the UPND lawyers to reopen the election petition because the ConCourt has entertained an application by the PF Chief Executive Officer.
There’s a misunderstanding here. Courts have a duty to receive even a stupid application, listen to it and then deal with it appropriately by dismissing it. Love them or loathe them, ConCourt judges have not entertained Davies Mwilla’s application. He has merely filed it in the registry and they will give a date to hear it. Wait for the decision they will make before you damn them.
Badaala if I were you, I would devolt my energy on mobilising the part country wide to unseat the current government, than court case after court case, it won’t take your party anywhere. Learn from Sata, many times his votes were perceived stolen by the mmd but went back to the drawing board and redefined his stratage until people, got his message and voted for him overwhemly such that the margin was too much for mmd to manipulate if ever there is such manipulation. The margin of error should be convincing not tuma 0.2%. You are waisting too much time on courts, its time to tell the nation what you and upnd will do different from pf but as usual look at the insults that will follow after this gentle advise from ba some of them.
Fair enough, HH. As the ConCourt does to one gander, so must it do the other goose.
But I am skeptical that UPND’s second attempt at justice will yield results given the structural biases, shameful actions and the recent 2016 history of the largely PF-leaning ConCourt. Like other observers, I argue, and urge, that the opposition should forget past offences or causes of conflict and be reconciled to the fact that ECL is president. He is organically through governance incompetence self-destructing.
It will be a waste of UPND/HH’s time, money and effort unless UPND’s intent is to keep afresh ECL’s fraudulent 2016 election memories and moves.If I were an opposition or UPND’s strategist, I would counsel the oppositon or HH to keep working hard for 2021. ECL will not be re-elected…
The damage to the republic from PF and ECL’ vision-less governance and government is so colossal that even a Zambian eagle can easily win. The best time to re-contest or resurrect the case is after a new government is sworn in or in a post-ECL era with more patriotic legal minds in charge at the bench. The effort/case will then be largely for academic purposes and political mileage!
