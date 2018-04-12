Some Senga residents in Northern Province have expressed displeasure over the delay by ZESCO to connect electricity to their homes despite paying connection fees.

Stephen Chanda from Senga District who spoke on behalf of the affected customers complained that they were disappointed over the poor service being rendered by utility the company.

Mr. Chanda explained that they paid connection fees more than five months ago but up to now no single house has been connected to electricity.

He said each time they make a follow up they are given excuses of the company being in short supply of meters, the situation he described as unfortunate.

Mr. Chanda has since appealed to the higher authorities to look into their plight or risk taking the matter to court.

But when contacted for comment, ZESCO Spokesperson, Henry Kapata said the company had some challenges with power connection materials.

Mr. Kapata has however pointed out that the issue is steadily being normalized as the company has started receiving materials that will soon be distributed to various parts of the country.

He has appealed to the company’s customers to remain patient and calm stating that the company is committed to providing quality services to them.