Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo says government enjoys the warm relations that exists between Zambia and China.

Mr. Lusambo said Zambia has benefited more from China especially in the areas of infrastructure development and Information and Communications Technology(ICT)among others.

The Minister was speaking when a Chinese delegation from Sichuan Province in China called on him at his office in Lusaka today.

Mr. Lusambo stated that many of the projects in Zambia are done by the Chinese government hence this has strengthened the ties between the two countries.

And Mr. Lusambo said the provincial administration has lined up a number of programs meant to transform the region in partnership with Sichuan Province.

He disclosed that agriculture and tourism sectors are key areas where the two provinces will partner.

And Deputy Director General in the Department of Foreign and overseas in Sichuan Province, Hao Kailin said the two countries will continue to share the bilateral and economic cooperation which they have enjoyed over the years.

Mr. Kailin said Zambia is set on a path of economic development hence China will continue to enhance its participation in helping Zambia achieve its national developmental agenda.

Mr. Kailin has since invited officials from Lusaka Province to visit Sichuan Province during the International Fair in September this year.