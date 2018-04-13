FAZ will hold an extraordinary council meeting after FIFA has carried out a forensic audit of Football House.

Football House has decided to carry out an audit dating back to 2012 following leaked financial statements to a clique that is engaged in a protracted standoff with FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

“The FAZ Executive Committee has decided to call for an Extraordinary Council Meeting at which the findings of the FIFA Forensic Audit will be tabled,” acting FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“FAZ has requested FIFA to carry out a Forensic Audit for the period 2012 to 2017 to ascertain FAZ revenue and expenditure which may not have been accounted for including the recently unauthorized circulated financial documents.”

The audit will cover expenses and bonuses paid out to the previous executive after Chipolopolo’s 2012 AFCON triumph and 2013 COSAFA Cup win as hosts including all international engagements during the last seven years.

“The dates for the Extraordinary Council Meeting will be advised in due course,” Kashala said.

“FAZ wishes to reiterate its commitment toward transparency and accountability in running the affairs of the Zambian game and re-affirms its duty to its partners of upholding the highest levels of integrity including confidentiality where it is pledged.”