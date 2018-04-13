The Football Association of Zambia Executive Committee has decided to call for an Extraordinary Council Meeting at which the findings of the FIFA Forensic Audit will be tabled.

This is contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Football Association of Zambia Deputy General Secretary Adrian Kashala.

Kashala said FAZ has requested FIFA to carry out a Forensic Audit for the period 2012 to 2017 to ascertain FAZ revenue and expenditure which may not have been accounted for including the recently unauthorized circulated financial documents.

He stated that the dates for the Extraordinary Council Meeting will be advised in due course.

The Deputy Secretary General has since reiterated its commitment towards transparency and accountability in running the affairs of the Zambian game and further, re-affirmed its duty to its partners to uphold the highest level of integrity including confidentiality where it is pledged.