Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has ordered the eviction of people who have settled in forestry Reserves in Kasempa District with effect June 30, 2018.

According to letter dated 3rd April, 2018, Ministry of Lands directed the Department of Forestry in Kasempa to evict the 201 households in Mufwashi and Kamono who have encroached the forest reserves.

Among the communities targeted to be evicted are those who have settled in the protected forest reserves of Mufwashi, Kamono and East Lunga in Kasempa District.

Senior Chief Kasempa has since called for an extraordinary stakeholder’s meeting at his palace today in order to discuss the details of the letter.

The traditional leader is saddened that the people who have settled in the area for many years will be displaced.

The Chief stated that people living in the forest reserves are unaware of the areas being prohibited because government has for many years been offering support to the respective areas through various projects.

He has called on government to halt to eviction notice as many of his subjects would be displaced without any area where they can settle due to population increase.

Meanwhile, Kasempa District Commissioner (DC) Goodson Sansankuwa said there was need to first sensitize the affected communities before the eviction notice was given.

Mr. Sansankuwa said despite the lapse on the part government, the Forestry Act provides for about 15 years imprisonment if found guilty hence urged the affected communities to take the information as an official stance of government.

The DC has since advised the royal establishment to write a letter to government requesting to degazette some portion of the forest reserve to customary land.