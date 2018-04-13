Veteran defender Joseph Musonda has been appointed as Nkana assistant coach.

Nkana Secretary Ken Mwansa said Musonda has replaced Billy Mwanza who has been taken to the youth team as an assistant coach.

Mwansa say Nkana will soon make more changes to the technical bench aimed at improving the team’s performance.

“Yes, I can confirm, we have re-organised the technical staff. Billy Mwanza has gone back to the youth team. In his place Joseph Musonda is coming in as assistant coach player,” Mwansa revealed.

Musonda, the ex-Chipolopolo star, played 90 minutes as Nkana drew 1-1 against Buildcon at home in Wusakile.

“We will be announcing more changes to the technical staff soon,” Mwansa added.