LifestylePhoto Gallery The Week in Pictures April 14, 2018 1 141 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Fake Bottled Water at the Chinese Plant Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji shake hands with outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yang Youming shortly after the ground breaking ceremony of the construction of Conference hall at Foreign Affairs Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji (l) with his term and outgoing Chinese Ambassador Yang Youming (r) ground breaking for the construction of Conference hall at Foreign Affairs The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA TUTWA NGULUBE The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA Copperbelt Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe teeing off during the Copperbelt Investment Expo fundraising Golf tournament at Ndola Golf Club- Picture -Frank Ching’ambu/ZANIS Copperbelt Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe teeing off during the Copperbelt Investment Expo fundraising Golf tournament at Ndola Golf Club- Picture -Frank Ching’ambu/ZANIS Copperbelt Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe teeing off during the Copperbelt Investment Expo fundraising Golf tournament at Ndola Golf Club- Picture -Frank Ching’ambu/ZANIS First Lady Esther Lungu with India First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Instute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in Lusaka Wdnesday, April 11,2018-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with India First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Instute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in Lusaka Wdnesday, April 11,2018-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with India First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Instute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in Lusaka Wdnesday, April 11,2018-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA First Lady Esther Lungu with India First Lady Savita Kovind during a tour of the Zambia Instute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in Lusaka Wdnesday, April 11,2018-Picture by THOMAS NSAMA The Esther Lungu has donates foodstuffs, a wheel chair and walkers to Mother Teresa in Kabwe on Friday, April 13,2017. Here, Kabwe Central member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube and Esther Lungu Foundation Trust Programmes Coordinator Mildred Chuumbwe and Kabwe District Commissioner Dominic Mulenga hands over a donation to Sr Sharli -Picture by THOMAS NSAMA Alexander Chiteme, MNDP Director – DC Catherine Lishomwa and World Bank Country Manager Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg Alexander Chiteme and World Bank Country Manager Ina-Marlene Ruthenberg World Bank Country Manager Ian Ruthernberg and Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Karin Svernken signing the Administrative Grant agreement between Government of Sweden and World Bank on Electricity Service Access Project during the signing ceremony World Bank Country Manager Ian Ruthenberg and Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Karin Svernken exchange the Administrative Grant agreement between Government of Sweden and World Bank on Electricity Service Access Project after the signing ceremony Patrick Mubanga of Rural Electrification Authority confers with World Bank Country Manager Ian Ruthenberg (r) and Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Karin Svernken after the Administrative Grant agreement between Government of Sweden and World Bank on Electricity Service Access Project during the signing ceremony World Bank Country Manager Ian Ruthernberg (r) Swedish Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Karin Svernken and Patrick Mubanga of Rural Electrification Authority showing the Administrative Grant agreement between Government of Sweden and World Bank on Electricity Service Access Project during the signing ceremony MINISTER MWANAKATWE @ AfDB – April 2018 (4) President Edgar Lungu with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind pose for a group photograph with their delegation after bilateral talks at State House Traditional Dance performing during the State Banquet at Pamodzi Hotel on Wednesday, April 11,2018. The President of India is in Zambia, for a three- day State Visit Related Posts:The week in PicturesWeek in Pictures (Updated)The Week in PicturesPictures this WeekThis Week in Pictures Loading...
Lungu roads being washed away ,there goes the hefty foreign debt down to waste.