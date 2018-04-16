

First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda has called the youths in the country to always bear in mind that they are also required to add value to the growth of the country.

Dr. Kaunda said this in Lusaka today at his residence when Mulungushi University Students of History paid a courtesy call on him.

The Students are in Lusaka to the Visit Tanzania Zambia Railways exhibition at Lusaka National Museum, a visit meant to help them appreciate the construction of the TAZARA Railways.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Kaunda told the students that they have the capacity to help in the building and development of the nation once they are determined to do so.

He said it does not matter how old or young someone is in order to learn the areas that are required to help in building a nation.

Dr. Kaunda said as the youths grow in age so should their desire to make Zambia a better place for everyone and ensure that, they invest for now and the future.

He said time has come for the youths to know and understand the love of God the creator, with all their heart and soul.

Dr. Kaunda said the love of God will teach them to learn to love their neighbors as they love themselves.

He said these are the important areas of Gods desire for them to have a life that is focused and meaningful.

Speaking earlier Lusaka National Museum Director Victoria Chitungu said the railway line that was constructed with support from the Chinese Republic has had value on the economy.

Ms. Chitungu said the railway line also fought the view of the white supremacy as it acted as an alternative to the works of the colonialists.

She said the research was done by Lusaka National Museum so as to preserve and uphold the rich history that the country has.

Ms. Chitungu said it is hoped that through such exhibitions people will now be able to understand appreciate the history of the nation.