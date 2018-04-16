About 74, 639 Farmers E-Voucher Cards for the 2017/2018 farming season have not been redeemed in Central Province.

Acting Provincial Agricultural Coordinator (PACO) Sylvester Mubanga, said this is out of the 100, 265 cards that were activated.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kabwe today, Mr. Mubanga said 130, 421 farmers made deposits amounting to K110, 196, 800 in the Province.

He said 25, 617 farmers e-voucher cards were successfully redeemed for the 2017/2018 farming season in Central Province.

Mr. Mubanga however, said it is difficult to arrive at the exact number of cards that have not been redeemed because apparently, farmers can use the same cards to swipe at any Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and get cash.

He also explained that a good number of farmers who made their deposits could not redeem inputs because banks did not activate their cards on time.

Mr. Mubanga further said most of the challenges that characterized the E-Voucher Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) hinged on technological lapses, the slow pace by banks to load the cards and the absence of agro service providers in some districts.

He revealed that currently, all the districts in the Province are compiling reports on the e-voucher FISP with a view of generating accurate data.

He however, singled out Kapiri Mposhi as the best performing district and Ngabwe as the worst performing in the Province.