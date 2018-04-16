Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has cautioned people propagating for the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu not to cross the line.

Mr Kampyongo who featured last evening on Zambia National Broadcasting Cooperation (ZNBC) Sunday interview, wondered why some people were desperate to impeach the President, when the country will be having general elections in 2021.

He explained that the impeachment motion is aimed at creating uncertainty among the citizenry.

Mr Kampyongo said the opposition are using the impeachment motion to cast doubt in the minds of people who elected President Lungu during the 2016 general elections.

“Let’s not create unnecessary situations, unnecessary certainties, when it is not necessary at all. We all know there will be elections coming in 2021, why would one be desperate to impeach the President? What next, and in whose interest is the impeachment, not to cross the line?” he said.

The Home Affairs Minister said the talk about the impeachment motion is only creating uncertainties among Zambians both locally and those living in the diaspora.

He noted that the maneuvers being employed by the opposition are not good for the economy, as they have the potential to negatively affect the country’s national economy.

Mr Kampyongo said the impeachment motion is not an ordinary situation but aimed at undermining the presidency.

The Minister has since urged the opposition to respect the decision made by the courts of law.

He explained that President Lungu was ushered into office through the highest constitutional court, which should be respected.

And commenting on the enforcing of the law, Mr Kampyongo refuted assertions that law enforcing agencies were selective in the application of the law.

Mr Kampyongo said law enforcing agencies have been impartial in there execution of their mandate.

He noted that it is wrong for people to insinuate that the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Zambia Police was selective in applying the law.

Mr Kampyongo explained that the same treatment that ordinary Zambians are subjected to is the same treatment that is rendered to people perceived as “big shots” in the political arena.

“When we are offering checks and balances lets be sincere, there is no selection, no abuse, the same things happening to the would be big shots is what is happening to the ordinary citizen.” He stated.

He emphasized that whoever commits an offences despite their status in society will be dealt with according to the set rules and laws of the land.