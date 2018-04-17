Following government’s appeal for increased investment from China, a business delegation from the world’s second largest economic country is expected in Ndola tomorrow to assess investment opportunities in the commercial capital of Zambia.

The Chinese delegation will be in Ndola to assess the investment opportunities in areas such as Light industry manufacturing, Electronics and science, Agriculture, Mining, Hotels and real estate sectors of the economy, among others.

The Huajian group visit follows the invitation from Minister of Commerce Trade and Industry, Christopher Yaluma after having seen the massive investment that the group had invested in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says Huajian group must consider Copperbelt and Ndola in particular to be their investment destination.

Mr. Mwakalombe says Ndola needs a five star hotel to be constructed near the new airport adding that the new airport will attract an influx of business officials once operational.He added that agriculture is a sector which government has given priority saying the Copperbelt has an advantage of good rains and fertile soils.

The Minister said as the province is in the diversification process, Copperbelt still has room for investment in the mining sector especially in other unexploited minerals like emeralds.The light manufacturing industry, Mr. Mwakalombe said, should be revived in the province and help to contribute to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country as well as create employment opportunities for the people.

He added that a stable political ground in the country has also an advantage that foreign investors must appreciate noting that their investment will be safe.