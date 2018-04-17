Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has disclosed that the Lusaka City Council notified the owners of the Luburma stores before demolishing the 18 makeshift stores at the market.

Mr Lusambo said the shop owners were communicated to in good time therefore the allegations of the LCC not communicating in time are baseless.

This follows the recent exercise by Lusaka City Council where 18 stores were demolished at Luburma market at Kamwala shopping complex.

Speaking during a Hot FM phone in programme yesterday, Mr Lusambo said Lusaka province has embarked on the exercise of cleaning up the city to ensure that sanity is upheld.

Mr. Lusambo stated that he engaged the Local authority to find out what really happened and is waiting for a report from the council.

He added that government is a pro poor government and has been working with the Zambian people to ensure that standards of living are improved.

Mr. Lusambo has since revealed that the issue at the market is under control.

And Mr. Lusambo noted that it is for this reason that government has provided many empowerment programmes to cater for different sectors of society such as women and the youth.

He said government is there to protect the interests of the people regardless of their social status.

He added that with regards to claims that Chinese officials bribed the local authority to demolish the stores, he said that is not true as government cannot be bribed to do the right thing because everything the government does is in the best interest of the Zambian people.

He further explained that the authority will always ensure that the interests of every Zambians are protected.

The minister further revealed that he will be meeting the affected traders today and is expecting a report from the local authority over the matter.

However, the traders who where talked to expressed shock at the development, stating that they were not notified over the demolition.

The traders also wondered why their structures have been demolished when they have trading licenses from the council further accusing the Chinese who are the majority shop owners of facilitating for the demolitions.

The traders also accused council police of stealing their goods, as they could not find any goods from their shops when they got to the scene early yesterday morning.

And Lusaka Deputy Mayor Chilando Chitangala explained that the demolitions are part of controlling measures that the council is undertaking in the setting up of structures in markets and other areas of the city.

And Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila described the destruction and looting of people’s merchandise stalls at Lusaka’s Kamwala market as heartless and criminal.

Mr. Mwila has since summoned Acting Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala to explain why the Council had gone ahead to demolish the market structures without giving the traders prior notice so that they could remove their merchandise from the stalls before the Council could move in to raze the structures.

Mr Mwila said that the action of the Council has jeopardized the very core of the traders’ survival and livelihood, adding that while the PF does not support illegality, it is extremely wrong and insensitive for the Council to destroy and loot people’s property.

Mr Mwila has since demanded that the Council compensates all the affected traders whose goods have been destroyed or looted, and further demanded for the immediate investigation of what transpired and who was involved in the looting.

Mr. Mwila appealed for calm and restraint from the affected traders as the party and Government look at corrective measures to help them.