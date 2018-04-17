The Lusaka City Council says it returned merchandise found in 11 demolished illegal makeshift shops in Kamwala to owners (traders) on Monday.

Council Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said contrary to assertions that the merchandise was looted by Council and State police during the demolition exercise, the merchandise was taken to Civic Center for safe keeping.

Mr Sichimba said during operations of such nature, state police is involved to make sure that the merchandise found in targeted premises is not looted.

“Among the merchandise found in demolished shops were footwear, Salaula, mobile phones and accessories and groceries. Others were artificial hair products, hand bags, compact discs (CDs) and a computer monitor,” Mr Sichamba said.

He said affected traders were invited to Civic Center to identify their merchandise and have them back.

“LCC wishes to advise traders to follow the laid down procedure to acquire trading space/shops to avoid inconveniences like what happened in Kamwala. The policy of the Council now is that all illegal structures must be brought down in the local authority’s quest to maintain sanity in the city,” he said.

Mr Sichimba said residents should not fall prey to people allocating plots or trading space without the authority of council as they may end up losing their resources when structures are demolished.

“LCC does not take pleasure in demolishing structures but illegality must not left unchecked as it has the potential of retarding the city’s development and a receipe for outbreaks of diseases such Cholera,” he said.

Meanwhile, he Lusaka City Council (LCC) has revealed that it will compensate the 18 traders whose shops were recently demolished at Luburma market in Kamwala.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Lusaka Deputy Mayor Chilando Chitangala said that the council is currently having discussions with the traders on how best they can be compensated.

Ms. Chitangala explained that the authority will continue engaging the traders on when and how they will be compensated for their loss.

This was after Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila summoned the deputy mayor and demanded that the authority compensates all the affected traders whose goods were destroyed.

LCC last Sunday demolished about 18 structures that were erected within kamwala market.