THOSE calling for a commission of inquiry on the nationality of President Edgar Lungu are misplaced as it is a sheer waste of time, says former Matero Member of Parliament and Deputy Commerce Minister Hon Miles Sampa.
Mr Sampa said National Democratic Congress Secretary General Mwenya Musenge was off side in calling for a probe into the nationality of President Lungu when they should be working at party mobilization to build numbers in their party.
He said the Republican Constitution does not demand that a person must have both parents born in Zambia to be President, a clause that was inserted in the previous constitution to eliminate first President Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
“The current constitution only says one should be a Zambian and by definition and according to the Supreme Court ruling, anyone found in Zambia at independence in 1964 is a bonafide,” Zambian.
“The President may even be more Zambian by any definition compared to those questioning like Mwenya Musenge who is rumored to be Congolese,” he said.
Mr Sampa was commenting on insinuations by NDC’s Mwenya Musange that President Lungu was not qualified to be Head of State as he hailed from a nearby country.
He explained that all this was an indication the opposition party was running out of ideas to keep above the waters, and had resorted to mudslinging.
The former Parliamentarian has accused the opposition NDC of failing to come up with serious mobilization programmes to grow their party, hence their move to try and destabilize the PF leadership.
“If they were serious, they should have been mobilizing countrywide just as the PF is doing.
“PF is growing daily while the NDC bubble is bursting as we saw with the latest resignation of their Lusaka Province Chairman Goodson Banda who rejoined PF,” he said.
The ruling PF has embarked on an unprecedented countrywide mobilization programme for party membership recruitment that continues to grow the party while the NDC continued to concentrate on trivial issues such as the “…the nationality of the President when he has been okayed by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) on two occasions, NDC will soon become a ‘nashala neka’ party if not already”.
Even once the future of Zambia in Miles Sampa is reduced to bootlickers. God have mercy!
Miles probably smelling an opening in the US at the mission, left by Pastor Chileshe (after his calling-not from God but from the fake imposter at state house), of the Maureen Nkandu fame. That is how low the man has become, a once tipped to be a President with so much to give. Why do I even listen to such trash!
You can all it a waste of time… this man has a hidden past. We want to know. Having stood as a president before does not mean that someone can not fake their identity. The is so much explanation needed. No amount of job seeking will distract us from knowing who he his…
Miles Sampa is misled and playing cheap desperate bootlicking games. His statement is not correct and contradicts what made Guy Scott, not to be President. The constitution states that both parents should be Zambians. Our Question is You mean Lungu is such a loner that No one knows his childhood? Where are his friends he used to Play Chimpombwa with? Instead of being emotional and wasting our time. Answer the questions raised and prove that he is Zambian. Either his Aid is selling him off by mentioning so many names. What’s the name of His father because we just heard the name if the Mother?
The modern name for for all political cadres is “political condoms “.
Political condoms think they would be loved by supporting wrong things. Lungu is in State House whereas political condoms are busy fighting in streets
The man that calls himself ECL is tasila’s father. Period.
He might be an imposter but he is that girl’s father
Zambia politics is the lowest ranking in the whole world. Every president the country has had is never said to be zambian, by the opposition. Even when he sat with them in parliament, in cabinet. Nothing. Only when one is president does their nationality come into question. Never before
Musenge worked under Edgar so why did he keep quiet on the issue?
The truth indeed hates. Kudos to Miles Sampa. Haters will hate
YES ECL IS MALAWIAN , U THINK THAT SOUTH AFRICAN JOURNALIST WHO SAID JONATHAN LUNGU WAS JOKING ? WHY HE PICKED JONATHAN” S NAME WHY NOT NJANJI, SPOON, MWAZANJI ETC for MILES SAMPA LET HIM BOOTLICK AND MAKE NOISE TO BE PROMOTED
Musenge’s reasoning capacity is retarded. How can someone who failed at constituency level make it at national level? You tried all you could even to an extent of kneeling before the electorate. …could not work. Why didn’t Mr Sata pick on you who’s more Zambian than everyone else…..lekani kaduka and focus on progressive issues.
We studied law with Edgar for four years at Unza . This whole identity story is a mystery now
I recieved this useless story on Facebook at 0600hrs this morning. While most commentators simply brushed this story as a waste time, one guy mentioned to say the opposition and diasporan 1.d.i.ots will go into overdrive and actually believe this nonsense. HOW RIGHT AND SPOT ON HE WAS!!!
Guys, be careful with parentage/ origin issues because sooner or later more Party Presidents will find themselves in a fix.