Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe has called on the Seventh Day Adventist Church members to avoid issuing disparaging statements which he says will only ruin the good relationship that exits between the church and government.

Mr Mwakalombe says since government has for a long time now been enjoying the good working relationship with the SDA church, it is unfortunate that some of SDA members are issuing disparaging statements that he said will put the two parties in an awkward situation.

The minister said this yesterday when leaders from the SDA church on the Copperbelt paid a courtesy call on him, ZANIS reports.

The SDA church is a partner in development of the country especially in the education and health sector and wants this to continue.

The minister observed that the recent statements that were uttered by a named Dorcas mother against government were unfortunate.

Mr. Mwakalombe further added that the ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance will soon issues a comprehensive statement on the matter.

He has since urged all Dorcas mothers on the Copperbelt and the country as a whole to continue ministering the word of God and wear their uniforms freely as government is there to protect them.

And Seventh Day Adventist Church Copperbelt Conference executive secretary Christopher Mwampokota says the church has already started educating it’s members on the importance of remaining non-partisan as doing so will put his church and government in a compromised state.

Mr. Mwampokota however pledged that the SDA church has always and will continue to be nonpartisan and continue working with the government of the day in fostering development in the country.

He also noted with sadness the reaction from a suspected PF carder who wore a Dorcas mothers uniform that he tarnished the image of the church especially the women who are now living in fear when they are in there uniforms.