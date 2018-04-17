Copperbelt minister Japhen Mwakalombe has called on the Seventh Day Adventist Church members to avoid issuing disparaging statements which he says will only ruin the good relationship that exits between the church and government.
Mr Mwakalombe says since government has for a long time now been enjoying the good working relationship with the SDA church, it is unfortunate that some of SDA members are issuing disparaging statements that he said will put the two parties in an awkward situation.
The minister said this yesterday when leaders from the SDA church on the Copperbelt paid a courtesy call on him, ZANIS reports.
The SDA church is a partner in development of the country especially in the education and health sector and wants this to continue.
The minister observed that the recent statements that were uttered by a named Dorcas mother against government were unfortunate.
Mr. Mwakalombe further added that the ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance will soon issues a comprehensive statement on the matter.
He has since urged all Dorcas mothers on the Copperbelt and the country as a whole to continue ministering the word of God and wear their uniforms freely as government is there to protect them.
And Seventh Day Adventist Church Copperbelt Conference executive secretary Christopher Mwampokota says the church has already started educating it’s members on the importance of remaining non-partisan as doing so will put his church and government in a compromised state.
Mr. Mwampokota however pledged that the SDA church has always and will continue to be nonpartisan and continue working with the government of the day in fostering development in the country.
He also noted with sadness the reaction from a suspected PF carder who wore a Dorcas mothers uniform that he tarnished the image of the church especially the women who are now living in fear when they are in there uniforms.
By no means, and with little measure is one Dorcas sister’s utterances representative of the SDA Dorcas sisters. I also think citizenry must be allowed to “vent”. There is a lot of distress in our communities and if you shut off the only other way they can express their frustration you are building a time bomb. Restraint is a luxury where hardship is rife. We only pray that commentaries can be measured, witty and forthright as opposed to downright derogative. There are enough facts to use without going rogue.
Most institutions where Tongas are in majority have been grossly potilicized, the SDA isn’t an exception. In 2001 when Mazoka was leading, Tongas in the police and other security wings celebrated prematurely. There was hooting in most police camps and when LPM took office there was disaster, most lost jobs. Tongas consider themselves more Adventist than others, most northerners in leadership positions are resented. What that lady said is the general feeling among Adventists from tongaland
Sorry to say this that the SDA Church is 90% of it’s membership comprised of Tonga speaking brothers and sisters especially in the southern part of our country,the outburst we saw from that woman has nothing to do with the SDA Church but from her tribal background,this country is in big trouble ,I will not continue let me end here before I say something that might hate some of our brothers and sisters .
You are right because Adventist missionaries settled there. It is not a sin.
Look at Catholics, father Dumpot arrived, there is Kayambi mission and Chilubula.In short the Jesuit fathers.Therefore most churches have origins and it is undisputed fact. If you go and form a church called Fyamuchalo Salvation of Black Muntu in Easter province, you will have more members there.Thereafter you can go to Lusaka and other provinces.
Thanks
@non partsain: My brother GOD be with you. I the writer of this I am not a Tonga I come from Mbala. Indi Mu Mambwe, I don’t Under understand why you hate Tongas. In fact why has this subject come again when people have forgotten about it. If you cant forgive GOD will never forgive you. Our former President Sata used to sing a song TUTEMWANE BANE BONSE: Love covers a multitude of sins: Peter 4 V 8 and also Proverbs 10 v 12. Forgive and forget then Zambia will remain a peaceful country under GOD’s hands.