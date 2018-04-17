Government says it attaches great importance to consolidating trade and investment between Zambia and Sweden.

Ministry of Commerce Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said government remains committed to creating an open, transparent, stable and predictable business environment and investment climate.

ZANIS reports that the Permanent Secretary was speaking at the Swedish Southern Africa Chamber of Commerce (SSACC) business forum at the Swedish Embassy in Lusaka today.

And Ms Siame has urged Swedish companies to invest in Zambia and engage in partnerships with local firms because Zambia is the preferred investment destination.

She said government is already engaged in various developmental partnerships with the private sector through implementation of business reforms aimed at reducing the cost of doing business in Zambia.

Ms Siame cited online registration for starting a business, tax registration, and social security, national electronic single window for trade and e-commerce for trading across borders.

The Permanent Secretary noted that Zambia’s efforts of creating a conducive business environment has been recognized internationally following her ranking as the 9th best African Country in doing business.

She added that at the global level Zambia has been ranked 85 out of 190 economies on business reforms to facilitate access to capital for entrepreneurs’ to expand businesses.

She stated that government is willing to do more by pursuing and implementing business reforms in order to meet the expectations of investors.

Ms Siame praised the Swedish Embassy in Zambia for working tirelessly to enhance business relations and economic ties between Zambia and Sweden.

And speaking at the same event Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Henrik Cederin said his country remains committed to strengthening developmental cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Cederin said the emergence of a new wave of Swedish companies is increasing business interests in Africa countries in order to foster regional economic growth.

Meanwhile Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) President Michael Nyirenda told the Swedish Investors to engage in partnerships with local Zambia companies in order to maximize benefits from the prevailing business and trade opportunities.

And President of the SSACC Asa Jarskog disclosed that her organization intends to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and Pangea Securities for possible facilitation in trade and securities.

The SSACC drew participation from Swedish companies, ZACCI, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) and local captains of industry from various economic sectors in the country.