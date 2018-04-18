Senanga District Council Secretary Alisinda Nawa has called on bar owners in the district to take an active role in ensuring that teenagers do not patronize their bars.

Mr. Nawa said it is not only the duty of the council to fight under-age drinking but also parents and bar owners should help the council by working together.

The Council Secretary said the passing rate of pupils in schools has reduced due to the number of pupils patronizing bars.

Mr. Nawa said the bars owners are not complying with the rules and regulations of operating a bar making it difficult to completely end under-age district in Senanga district.

And Senanga District Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Victor Walubita said the department will conduct counseling services to the teenagers arrested due to under-age drinking.

Mr. Walubita stated that the social welfare department will be responsible to follow up all the teenagers in homes in order to talk to both them and the parents.

The district council said the patrols in bars will continue in order to reduce the number of teenagers found in bars in order to improve the school performance rates and reduce the spreading of HIV/AIDS in the district.

A team from the council, Police and neighborhood watch are conducting random night patrols in bars in the district in order to curb under-age drinking and about 18 teenagers were captured in the two days patrol this month.