Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati has urged employees at Government Printers to work with the Ministry for it to effectively realise its transformation agenda for the department.

Mr. Mutati noted that there is need for both the Ministry of Works and Supply and the Government Printers to work together in order to revitalise the department which he said has been faced with some challenges over the years.

The Minister said he is confident that the current work force at Government Printers is capable of working with the Ministry in implementing the new revival approach aimed at commercialising the department and winning back the confidence the business community once had in it.

Mr. Mutati said this in Lusaka today, when he met Union representatives at Government Printers in the company of his Permanent Secretary Agness Musunga.

He advised that there is no need for anyone to be scared of the transformation agenda as no employee will be declared redundant but instead, it will accelerate improved production which is needed for Government Printers.

And Chairperson for Workers Representatives at Government Printers Emmanuel Nyendwa expressed gratitude at the Minister’s commitment to revamping the department to regain its glory and confidence from its clients.

Mr. Nyendwa said his team is assured that the transformation agenda will restore the pride to the workers as it is meant to also improve their well-being.

He further noted that for Government Printers to be revitalized, the transformation agenda is inevitable and emphasised on the need to train the staff for them not to be left behind in the process.

This is according to a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula.