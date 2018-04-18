Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has implored Zambians to continue observing personal and community hygiene aimed at sustaining the current gains in the fight against Cholera.

Dr. Chilufya said Zambians must continue observing the primary interventions to complement the secondary ones like oral cholera vaccination (OCV) aimed at containing the Cholera outbreak.

He however, said that the oral cholera vaccination coupled with other interventions put in place by government have curbed the further spread of the disease in the country.

The Minister explained that government, working with its partners successfully administered two million oral cholera vaccines during the phase one to people in the epic centres of the disease which helped in curbing the cholera outbreak in the country.

ZANIS reports that Dr. Chilufya said this in a speech read for him by Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Dr. Kennedy Malama during the administration of phase two of oral cholera vaccination campaign in Lusaka today.

He stated that government has received an additional of over 670 000 vaccines for the remaining two sub-districts, Matero and Chipata.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative Nathan Bakyaita praised the Zambian government for providing leadership in the fight against cholera.

Dr. Bakyaita said the provision of clean and safe water, observance of hygiene standards and practicing of hand wash during critical times is crucial in the fight against cholera and other water bone diseases.

Since October 2016, when the outbreak was first declared in Lusaka, the country has recorded 5, 672 cases and 112 deaths accumulatively, mostly from Lusaka district.