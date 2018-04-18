Government has shut down a tobacco company for operating without relevant documents from the Tobacco Board of Zambia (TBZ) and Chipata City Council.

Chipata District Commissioner (DC) Kalunga Zulu who was accompanied by officers from TBZ and non-uniformed police officers stormed the administrative office at Novelle Tobacco Company Limited today and questioned why it has been operating without a trading license.

Mr. Zulu said the company was last week given a seven day ultimatum in which to obtain the required documents which could authorize it to operate in the district but failed to do so.

The DC who is suspicious about the operations of the company said government will not allow businesses that come to the district to swindle farmers.

He also observed that employees were told to pay a sum of K100 each in order to be considered for employment.

Mr. Zulu disclosed that he has been receiving complaints from farmers who are being swindled huge amounts of money and that government will start prosecuting all those found wanting.

He urged other companies operating illegally in the district to ensure that they get necessary documents in line with the law.

Mr. Zulu said the issue has now been left in the hands of the police

for further investigations.