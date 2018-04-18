Kawambwa District Electoral Officer has described the political campaign atmosphere in the forthcoming Ntumbachushi Ward by-elections as peaceful.

Mr. Mwape Katemwe who is also Kawambwa Town Council Secretary, has told ZANIS that political parties taking part in the by-elections are adhering to the code of conduct and locally set campaign schedule.

The Kawambwa District Electoral Officer has since commended political parties and stakeholders for the mature manner in which they are conducting campaigns which he said is a prerequisite for a free, fair and credible election.

Mr. Katemwe further disclosed that voter education activities being conducted by the Voter Education Facilitators in Ntumbachushi Ward are progressing well.

He said the district is ready to conduct the by-election as the challenge of crossing to Ntumbachushi Ward following the washing away of the Ng’ona Bridge last week by torrential rains has been addressed.

The by-elections scheduled for Tuesday, April 24, are being contested by Patrick Mwila of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), United Party for National Development’s (UPND) Metern Munanswi and Moses Bunda for National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Ntumbachushi Ward seat in Kawambwa Central Constituency fell vacant following the resignation of opposition UPND Councillor, Joseph Chiwele who joined the PF in February this year.