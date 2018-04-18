President Edgar Lungu is this Friday, April 20, expected on the Copperbelt Province for a two day working visit.

While in the province, President Lungu is expected to commission the 100 million dollar state of the art plant at Global Industries in Ndola district.

Copperbelt Province Minister, Japhen Mwakalombe confirmed the President’s visit to ZANIS in Ndola today.

Mr Mwakalombe added that after commissioning the plant, the Head of State will also tour some developmental in Ndola and Kitwe besides meeting part the Patriotic Front (PF) officials.

The President is expected to depart for Lusaka on Saturday, April 21, 201