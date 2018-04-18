The Zambia Revenue Authority has assured the public that the requirement by all bank account holders to submit their Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TPINs) will not in any way lead to deductions in their bank accounts.
Under the Income Tax Act Chapter 323 of the Laws of Zambia, Section 45B, it is a legal requirement that every Bank Account Holder should have a Tax Payer Identification Number (TPIN).
Government last year, made it mandatory for financial institutions registered under the Banking and Financial Services Act to require all bank account holders to obtain a Taxpayer Identification Number from ZRA.
A TPIN is a unique identification number that is useful to enable anyone deal with ZRA.
The assurance comes in light of some sections of the public expressing concern over the requirement.
“ZRA would like to assure every Zambian that no amount of money will be deducted from their account on the basis of having a TPIN,” ZRA Spokesman Topsy Sikalinda has said.
“Allegations that ZRA is arbitrarily taxing bank accounts are false and must be dispelled with contempt it deserves. ZRA is an organization that has high levels of professionalism guided by fundamental values that include Integrity, Equity, Fairness, and Courtesy among others,” he said.
The problem here as always is lack of sensitization and educating the public….even anyone reading the article about wouldn’t know what TPIN is for. I have registered for it as well…if ZRA is pushing for an ID no. it can only be for one thing tax as that’s their job.
ZRA you need to do a better job at educating the masses.
Ignorance yamu Zambian. They operate on rumors!
TPIN is not Zambian. That is from Malawi or Tanzania. Has TPIN ever attended a funeral?
Jay Jay, u are right. What is needed is thorough media sensitization unless ZRA is also mean due to cost saving measures that are making people to suffer in private institutions. Please ZRA use any platform available to sensitize the general public on the need for a TPIN. These clauses which Topsy is quoting now are they SIs recently signed or they have been existing? Go flat out even in the compound in vernacular. Sometimes the levels of education could be a hindrance in compounds therefore, come in to help with understanding.
Nubian Princess – there is wide spread rumour mongering because someone is too lazy to do their job or the just do not know how to do it. Tell the people how they will benefit from such an exercise when ZRA database is up to date…add some tax incentives…not just making hollow assurances!!
this is to prevent personal accounts used for business transactions!
People in Zambia use personal accounts for business transactions because its just too expensive to have a business account, in England you can have a business account with all benefits with minimum monthly charge of a mere £10.
Only in Zambia does the bank act like its doing you a favour putting money in their account yet its the other way round.
This is to allow the ZRA monitor all the transactions done by individual banks and allow the banks collect the correct revenue from the banks on the charges that the banks get from customers……..as simple as that. This will help grow the GDP.
But why doesn’t ZRA say this even place billboards
This is the right thing to do. Actually having a TPIN should be mandatory. People talk of accountability but are quick to shoot dome progressive ideas. Know what folks if we have to develop this country we must put up serious measures that we must live up to.