Konkola Blades have kept faith in head coach Lewington Mujembe as they seek a quick return to the FAZ Super Division this year.

Blades are this season competing in FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 after suffering demotion from the top league at the end of 2017.

Club secretary Kennedy Chota confirmed that Konkola legend Mujembe has been maintained while ex-Konkola Mine Police trainer Godfrey Siame has been engaged as assistant coach.

“As Konkola Blades FC we have re-appointed Lewingston Mujembe as Head Coach,” Chota said.

“We have hired Godfrey Siame as first assistant. Stephen Kabwe is another assistant or goalkeeper trainer. Chipulu Chileya is team manager,” he said.

Chota also confirmed that striker Felix Sunzu Junior has re-joined his childhood club.

“In an effort to enhance good performance the team has recruited striker Felix Sunzu from Green Buffaloes, striker Farouk Musisi from Uganda, striker Joseph Chanda of Kabwe Warriors and defender Whiteson Songwe from Forest Rangers,” Chota said.

Konkola launched the Division One campaign with a 1-0 win at FQMO Mining before succumbing to a 1-0 home loss to Mufulira Blackpool at the weekend.