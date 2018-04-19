Konkola Blades have kept faith in head coach Lewington Mujembe as they seek a quick return to the FAZ Super Division this year.
Blades are this season competing in FAZ Division 1 Zone 2 after suffering demotion from the top league at the end of 2017.
Club secretary Kennedy Chota confirmed that Konkola legend Mujembe has been maintained while ex-Konkola Mine Police trainer Godfrey Siame has been engaged as assistant coach.
“As Konkola Blades FC we have re-appointed Lewingston Mujembe as Head Coach,” Chota said.
“We have hired Godfrey Siame as first assistant. Stephen Kabwe is another assistant or goalkeeper trainer. Chipulu Chileya is team manager,” he said.
Chota also confirmed that striker Felix Sunzu Junior has re-joined his childhood club.
“In an effort to enhance good performance the team has recruited striker Felix Sunzu from Green Buffaloes, striker Farouk Musisi from Uganda, striker Joseph Chanda of Kabwe Warriors and defender Whiteson Songwe from Forest Rangers,” Chota said.
Konkola launched the Division One campaign with a 1-0 win at FQMO Mining before succumbing to a 1-0 home loss to Mufulira Blackpool at the weekend.
Sharp razor
The team will only perform well depending on good sponsorship and accountability. Selecting players on merit is another important aspect for good results in football. Ba Mujembe, Ba Kabwe, na Ba Chileya you have to work together for the betterment of the team.
they are finished. Indians don’t pump money in social events. they build universities in India using our Money made from KCM and PF ndwiiiiii