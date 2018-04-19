A pupil from Mongu’s Kanyonyo Secondary School appealed to teachers to address the failure of completing some school syllabuses which could be contributing to the low pass rate being recorded by the province. He was speaking at the seventh Provincial SOSTAZ quiz and projects fair competitions held in Limulunga District of Western Province under the theme:”Effective assessment, leaving no one behind.”

The fair brought together seven districts to compete in project presentations and quiz from which 14 participants would be selected to represent the Province at national level at all school levels in Kitwe, Copperbelt Province scheduled between 24th-28th April 2018.

Provincial Senior Education Standard Officer Muyangwa Mukata sounded a call to pupils to take social sciences seriously to address the low pass rate being recorded in various districts.

Speaking when he presented an analysis of results being recorded in social science across the province, Mr Mukata expressed disappointed that even when teachers continue to upgrade their qualifications little is being seen in the upward improvement of the pass rate.

Meanwhile Social Sciences Teachers Association of Zambia (SOSTAZ) Western Province Chairperson Imakando Situmbaeto said effective pupils education assessment will improve learners performance in the province.Mr Situmbaeto urged head teachers to prioritize activities which would enhance pupil’s performance. Mr. Situmbaeto expressed disappointed with the low number of districts represented at the Fair, attributing it to financial constraints.

He appealed to all teachers of Social Sciences at all school levels to attend a Provincial teachers conference to be held in Limulunga District on the 20th and 21st of April.

And officiating at the event, Limulunga District Commissioner Litambo Ndombo challenged education providers and stakeholders to grapple issues which have negatively impacted education standards in the Province.In a speech read on his behalf by Limulunga District Administrative Office Mubiana Ngenda,Mr.Ndombo appealed to stakeholders to bring back the province’s glory of the yesteryears at national level.

He urged the team present to ensure that a quality representation of learners was shortlisted to ensure that Western Province reclaim its first position in education at the national level. The DC implored teachers in the province to uphold inclusive assessment, adding that no one should be left behind in the quest to succeed as a province.