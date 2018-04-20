Kitwe United striker Emmanuel Chabula is elated after being named in Zambia’s provisional 30-member team for next month’s 2018 COSAFA Cup in South Africa.

Chabula was handed a debut call-up by Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda on Thursday.

The youngster was instrumental in helping Chingalika bounce back to the Super Division last year after a 10-year hiatus.

“I am very happy for the call-up as you know this is the first time. Every player wants to play for their National Team,” Chabula said.

“I just have to work hard. For me to become a regular Chipolopolo player I have to score goals as a striker,” he said.

Chabula has scored two goals in six league matches for Kitwe this season.

He was voted man of the match twice when Kitwe competed in the 2017 Barclays Cup and reached the quarterfinals where they lost to Zesco United.