The Bus and Taxi Drivers Association of Zambia (BTDAZ) has praised government for extending social security to bus and Taxi drivers in the country.

BTDAZ Secretary General Amisi Daudi said the introduction of social security for his members is undebatable and long overdue as it will ensure that bus and taxi drivers are socially protected.

Mr Daudi was speaking at a consultative meeting in Lusaka today that drew participation from National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), RTSA, Zambia Public and Private Drivers Association, BTDAZ and Bus and Taxi operators.

Under the law, bus and taxi drivers along with their employers will be required to contribute to NAPSA to secure the social protection of informal workers in the transport sector.

Mr Duadi who was supported by other stakeholders especially bus and taxi drivers urged government to curb pirating as it affects operations of bus and taxi drivers.

He said with the coming of social security for the informal transport sector, there is need to ensure that pirating is addressed so that BTDAZ can operate at a fair and competitive footing as compared to pirated taxis who have unlimited leeway in their operations.

And Speaking at the same function, Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba commended stakeholders for agreeing with the introduction and implementation of the social security initiative.

In a speech read on his behalf by Councilor for Lusaka Central Business District (CBD) George Daka, Mayor Kalumba pointed out that social security is a human right that is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and urged the parties to support and abide by the initiative.

And President of the Zambia Bus and Taxi Workers Union President James Lyambai said government’s decision to extend social security to the sector will help address the social injustices that are faced.

Meanwhile the Zambia Police Traffic Section Superintendent Yoram Phiri assured the stakeholders that the Police Service is working round the clock to ensure that all misunderstandings between bus and taxi drivers are ironed out.

Mr Phiri said it is imperative that the police, bus and taxi drivers create a sound working relationship to ensure that there is sanity and less congestion on the roads.

NAPSA Regional Manager South Tapeya Phiri said his organization will work flat out to ensure that bus and taxi drivers are provided with social security.