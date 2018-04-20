Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati has refuted claims suggesting that the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure has taken away the activities of his ministry.

Mr. Mutati said this when he appeared on ZNBC’s Thursday Morning Live programme in Kitwe where he shared the views on what his ministry is working on under the Transformation Agenda Policy.

Mr. Mutati explained that the two ministries have been put under one cluster to complement each other in delivering the government’s mandate for the people of Zambia.

Mr. Mutati pointed out that what the Zambian people are looking for is service delivery that meets the required standards and that is first priority for the two ministries.

He added that what is vital is that the two ministries deliver the mandate of government by the end of the day.

This was according to a statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula.