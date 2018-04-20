Minister of Works and Supply Felix Mutati has refuted claims suggesting that the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure has taken away the activities of his ministry.
Mr. Mutati said this when he appeared on ZNBC’s Thursday Morning Live programme in Kitwe where he shared the views on what his ministry is working on under the Transformation Agenda Policy.
Mr. Mutati explained that the two ministries have been put under one cluster to complement each other in delivering the government’s mandate for the people of Zambia.
Mr. Mutati pointed out that what the Zambian people are looking for is service delivery that meets the required standards and that is first priority for the two ministries.
He added that what is vital is that the two ministries deliver the mandate of government by the end of the day.
This was according to a statement issued to ZANIS by the Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula.
Some people have no shame like this man here …he will cling on to any ministerial portfolio just to continue eating even if he was demoted to minister of toilets!!
Felix Mutati still in denial
Aba ba Mutati bena is soft, everywhere he goes they grab his power:
MMD president he is not even sure if he is the boss.
Ministry of Finance, the commerce minister is more louder.
Now in charge of wheelbarrows and not the architectural designs.
Bwafya….
I think Mutati is better off as ambassador to Etwasini.
Has no shame …he thought he could be put incharge of money when thieves were his bosses and run a prudent ministry!!