The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is scheduled to hold a double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Luanda, Angola on 24 April 2018.

The Summit will comprise of Heads of States or representatives from South Africa, Namibia, the Kingdom of Eswatini ( previously known as Swaziland), Angola, Zambia and Tanzania, respectively.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will also attend as the SADC chairperson as well as Namibia’s President, Hage Geingob who is SADC’ s deputy chairperson.

King Makhosetive Dhlamini ( Mswati III ) of Eswatini is the outgoing chairperson.

A media statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology on Thursday in Windhoek indicated that the double Troika Summit will be preceded by the Double Troika Ministerial Meeting on 23 April.

The Troika will receive progress reports on the implementation of the SADC decisions made on the Kingdom of Lesotho, the political and security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the operationalization of the SADC Liaison Office in the DRC and on the consolidation of democracy in the region.

The Troika is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.