The Africa Labour Research Network has called on African labour unions to fight for social dialogue between foreign investors and local workers in their respective countries.

Zambia Senior Labour Researcher Grayson Koyi said according to the research done in Zambia most of the foreign companies especially the Chinese social dialogue does not occur.

Mr. Koyi said most of the workers do not know their rights because Chinese investors do not allow labour representatives in their construction companies or sites.

He said workers have no say because their working conditions are poor hence there is need for labour unions to fight for working rights for worker.

Mr. Koyi said this at a press briefing held by the Zambia Congress for Trade Unions (ZCTU) and International Labour Organisation (ILO) yesterday.

Speaking at the same event Zimbabwe Senior Labour Researcher Naome Chakanya said in Zimbabwe in the Chinese construction firms there is no social protection for local workers.

Ms. Chakanya noted that the nature of work is not up to standard, adding that contracts that the Chinese offer the local people are short.

She further added that most local workers in her country are highly abused physically and verbally by Chinese construction employers.

And Rhoda Boateng a researcher from Ghana urged Zambian journalists to help the labour unions to advocate for labour standards in African countries in order for workers to have their voice heard.

Ms. Boateng said a lot of workers in Chinese construction companies are facing similar challenges in African countries.

And Africa Labour Research Network has called on the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions to work with Labour Unions in the country to advocate unity among employers and employees in Zambian companies.

South Africa Senior Researcher Trywell Kalusopa said Africa Labour Research Network is calling for unity among employers and employees in all companies.

In an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka yesterday, Prof. Kalusopa said it is researched that workers are bargained by their employers in different ways.

Prof. Kalusopa said employers and employees are facing a lot of challenges in their companies especially those working with foreigners.

“We want to see closeness between employers and employees and not what is happening in companies today,” he said.

He noted that employers and employees should always associate with each other in all companies.

Prof. Kalusopa noted that as both employers and employees celebrate this year’s international Labour Day, they should be in one accord.

This year’s International Labour Day is running under the theme ‘Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement.’