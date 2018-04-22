Government is concerned with the poor conditions of service prevailing in most mining companies on the Copperbelt.

Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko who has been touring the Copperbelt says Government will be forced to impose a law to protect workers from casualisation and poor salaries.

Mrs. Simukoko who was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Kitwe said her visit to the Copperbelt has brought to the fore the conditions prevailing in the extractive industry.

She said the PF government is pro-poor, hence the plight of workers in the extractive industry is priority AND will be addressed with the seriousness it deserves.

And the Mine Workers Union of Zambia has recommended that government comes up with a law to stipulate the minimum wage for workers in the mining sector and all those in the extractive industry.

MUZ Secretary General Joseph Chewe says Government must regulate the conditions of service for the extractive industry to ensure miners are remunerated well.

Mr. Chewe says mining is hazardous and that with the birth of outsourcing and contractual jobs in the extractive industry, Government must impose the minimum wage to protect the Zambian workers.

He commended the minister of labour for touring the mines and meeting with all the unions to appreciate the challenges they are facing.