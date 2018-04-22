Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has expressed disappointment at Senior Chief Mukuni and Hamusonde of Southern Province for questioning President Edgar Lungu’s nationality.
Mr. Mwanza said it is embarrassing and unacceptable that traditional leaders who are supposed to be pillars of peace and unity are the ones supporting lies and propaganda.
The PF Deputy Media Director wondered why Chiefs from Southern Province could be questioning the nationality of President Lungu when Nsenga Chiefs from Eastern Province have ascertained his nationality.
ZANIS reports that Mr. Mwanza said this at a media briefing in Lusaka yesterday.
And Speaking when welcoming members of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) to the PF, Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo stated that the Party stands ready to protect the office of the Presidency and the people at large.
Mr. Lusambo said it is unfortunate that some people still do not want to respect and accept the Presidency of President Edgar Lungu.
The Lusaka Province Minister has further urged the Patriotic Front members and the country at large to continue supporting President Edgar Lungu as he carries the Party’s developmental agenda forward.
He noted that President Edgar Lungu is preoccupied with providing quality services to the people in various areas of development that include among others education and health and as such, has no time for politicking or responding to insults.
Meanwhile, MMD Lusaka Province Secretary Amos Nyirenda who along with 270 members from all levels of the party moved to the PF this morning, pledged to work with the PF government exclusively to better the lives of the people.
