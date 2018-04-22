Rwanda are defending champions Zambia’s first round opponents in the 2019 U20 AFCON qualifiers.

Rwanda advanced from the preliminary qualifying round on away goals rule following a 0-0 home draw against Kenya in Kigali on April 21.

The two sides drew 1-1 in the first leg played in Machakos on April 1.

Zambia will visit Rwanda in the first leg during the weekend of May 11 and the final leg will be played during the weekend on May 18.

Winner both legs of the second round will advance to the last qualifying stage in July to play Sudan, Burundi or Ethiopia to decide who qualifies to next year’s Niger finals.