Swaziland or Lesotho are Zambia’s prospective semifinal opponents at the 2018 COSAFA Cup.
Zambia will enter the fray of the 2018 COSAFA Cup at the quarterfinal stage on June 2 of the tournament South Africa will host from May 27 to June 9.
Winner between Zambia and Namibia will face Swaziland or Lesotho on June 6 at New Peter Mokaba Stadium where this year’s tournament will be held.
Zambia are chasing a second successive COSAFA Cup final appearance after finishing runners-up last July when they lost 3-1 to Zimbabwe in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Meanwhile, the 30-member Zambia team entered camp in Lusaka today to begin the first week of training for the COSAFA Cup.
There’s no country called Swaziland anymore.
For me its not the name of Swaziland which is of concern. The issue is our football, which is deteriorating every day.