Swaziland or Lesotho are Zambia’s prospective semifinal opponents at the 2018 COSAFA Cup.

Zambia will enter the fray of the 2018 COSAFA Cup at the quarterfinal stage on June 2 of the tournament South Africa will host from May 27 to June 9.

Winner between Zambia and Namibia will face Swaziland or Lesotho on June 6 at New Peter Mokaba Stadium where this year’s tournament will be held.

Zambia are chasing a second successive COSAFA Cup final appearance after finishing runners-up last July when they lost 3-1 to Zimbabwe in Rustenburg, South Africa.

Meanwhile, the 30-member Zambia team entered camp in Lusaka today to begin the first week of training for the COSAFA Cup.