Zambia Electrical Supply Company ( Zesco ) Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the incidences of black outs being experienced in some parts of Lusaka City is due increased demand for power.

ZANIS reports Mr. Kapata saying in An interview today that his Utility firm is recognizant that during peak hours especially demand is so high that parts of the City is having episodes of blackouts.

“ The high demand for power during peak hours especially is what is causing black outs in some parts of the Lusaka City, “ he said.

He however disclosed that Zesco Limited has put in place projects that will help increase capacity supply so as to help meet the high demand of power supply.

Mr. Kapata also noted that the distribution projects are under away also to meet the demand to the national grid.

Most parts of the Capital City have recently been experiencing episodes, a development that has unsettled both domestic and industrial consumer.