Zambia Electrical Supply Company ( Zesco ) Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the incidences of black outs being experienced in some parts of Lusaka City is due increased demand for power.
ZANIS reports Mr. Kapata saying in An interview today that his Utility firm is recognizant that during peak hours especially demand is so high that parts of the City is having episodes of blackouts.
“ The high demand for power during peak hours especially is what is causing black outs in some parts of the Lusaka City, “ he said.
He however disclosed that Zesco Limited has put in place projects that will help increase capacity supply so as to help meet the high demand of power supply.
Mr. Kapata also noted that the distribution projects are under away also to meet the demand to the national grid.
Most parts of the Capital City have recently been experiencing episodes, a development that has unsettled both domestic and industrial consumer.
Kapata likes LYING. He cant learn from Nevers
One of these PF ministers said it black out will never be experienced.
Where are pf rats who were telling us load shedding is a thing of the past ?
Same incompetence …always excuses…with power or during loadshedding!!
Loadshedding in short. just call it as it is. despite there being no excuse admit incompetence then we can all move on with our lives. Dont BS us with jargons ba Kapata
Is it not the same Kapata who cheated us then that Zesco was not exporting power,just to have one rare minister who laid him bare later that in fact Zesco was exporting power.
This Zesco thing is the worst in the country, if you live in Ng’ombe, roma, kabangwe and parts of Kalundu, You are as good as not being connected to the national grid, power outages are the order of the day. It is very annoying