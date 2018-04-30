Crime in Kanona and surrounding areas in Serenje District, Central Province, has reduced by 90 percent following the opening of a manganese factory by an Indian company, Southern Africa Ferro Alloys Limited ( SAFAL ).

SAFAL Chairman, Pankaj Jain says he has been informed by the Commissioner of Police for Central Province, that the manganese factory in Chief Mailo’s area has a great impact on the social conduct of the youths.

He said this when Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga paid a courtesy call on him in GOA, India.

Mr. Jain says the company has employed one hundred and thirty employees while more will be employed upon completion of the expansion works.

Meanwhile, Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has assured SAFAL of continued government support.

Mr. Mushanga says he is in Goa, India, to market the Central Province Investment Expo slated for October 16 to 20, 2018.

He has since urged Mr. Jain to use his influence in GOA to encourage other investors to consider Zambia and Central Province in particular as the best destination for investment.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says she is happy to learn that the manganese factory is being run by the local people of Kanona who have acquired the skills.

Mrs. KAPIJIMPANGA says the Mission in India is looking for investors such as SAFAL who are ready to add value to the raw materials within the country.

This is contained in a statement released by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, , India, Bangwe Naviley.