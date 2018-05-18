Zambia Under-20 coach Charles Bwale has hinted that Wigan striker Mwiya Malumo could make the starting XI in tomorrow’s 2019 U20 AFCON first round, final leg qualifier against Rwanda.

The 17-year-old English-based striker made his Under-20 debut in the last five minutes of Zambia’s 2-0 away win over Rwanda on May 12 that the defending U20 AFCON champions won courtesy of Francesco Mwepu brace.

Malumo is one of two foreign-based call-ups in the team for the Niger qualifiers together with 18-year-old Shrewsbury Town midfielder Lifumpa Mwandwe who is struggling to so far make the cut.

“When Iook at the two, Malumo has settled quickly I can say I may give him a start in tomorrow’s game,” Bwale said.

“He is a robust striker and has settled quickly, he is a good player and I think I need to give him a chance.”

Mwepu and Malumo who were both carrying injuries heading into the final leg have both been certified fit for the home leg.

Meanwhile, winner over both legs will face Sudan or Burundi in July’s final round for a place in next year’s tournament finals in Niger.

Sudan host Burundi on Sunday night with both sides level at 1-1 from the first leg played on May 12 in Bujumbura.