As part of its community response, the Bank of Zambia (BOZ) regional office in Ndola has come to the aid of pupils at Twalubuka Community School and consequently financed the sinking of a borehole to ensure a steady supply of safe and clean water supply at the institute.

The community school which has over 1000 children has had no source of clean water making the learners to bring the essential commodity from their respective homes.

However ZANIS reports that as part of its community response, the BOZ regional office has provided K16, 000 for the building of a borehole while the Rotary Club of Ndola has donated a hand pump valued at K4, 000.

School project coordinator Friday Chisulo who confirmed this development in an interview yesterday said the gesture shown by BOZ and Rotary Club will enable children have access clean and safe tap water during working hours.

“ Clean and safe water supply to the school will lessen the burden on children to carry water to school and also improve hygiene at the school located 30 kilometers from Ndola central business district on the Kitwe Ndola dual carriage, “he said.

Mr. Chisulo also commended Zambia News and Information Services in Ndola for highlighting the plight of children at the school which has caused corporate institutions to come to the aid of the school.

And speaking during the handover of a hand pump, Rotary Club of Ndola Richard Salivaji eulogized the role the critical role the media is playing in the development of society.

“ The club is happy to be associated with the water project at the school as the gesture will enhance education of the pupils at the school, “ Mr. Salivaji said .

And teacher representative at the school Joyce Chungu expressed gratitude to BOZ and Rotary for complementing the efforts of parents who were struggling to raise funds for the project.