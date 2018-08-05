Government has been challenged to explain to the nation why it has opted to resale the US$ 750 million Eurobond four years ahead of its maturity.
Former Finance Minister Ng’andu Magande has said that he finds it very difficult to understand why government does not want to wait until the Eurobond matures in the year 2022 before selling it.
Mr. Magande said that the impression he is getting from this hurried decision, is that government has already projected that the US$ 750 million Eurobond is giving Zambia problems.
In an interview with QTV News by telephone Mr. Magande also wondered whether it was the Zambian government that was interested in selling the debt or the Turkish company that was interested in buying it.
Mr. Magande, who was Finance Minister under the Patrick Mwanawasa MMD government, noted that if it was government that was interested, Zambians should know how the said Turkish company was selected, especially that there are many private equities who deal in the financial market all over the world.
Mr. Magande stated that government should also tell the nation whether or not conditions the Turkish private equity is offering are favorable than what it is paying in interest rates towards the Eurobond.
Mr. Magande further said that Zambian citizens further want to know whether or not conditions the Turkish company is offering are better than International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan conditions.
WHAT OF YOUR PARTY SIR ? IT SEEMS YOU ARE SLOWLY GOING TO BE WITH UR FELLOW TRIBESMAN HH, GOODLUCK
Very impaired thinking from ANYOKO or whatever his name is. This man has raised very valid points and we are yet to see a Finance Minister better than him so far. How do we expect the country to develop like this????
Ignore this man. He is RETIRED and has no say on this working Government.
I dont understand him and I have a PhD
“””Government will endeavor to be accountable to its citizens -President Lungu “”” 🙂
If ECL was serious, I look forward to a fair response to questions raised by Magande. These are questions coming from a former finance minister, who is echoing Zambian Citizens who have been asking similar questions.
It’s time to walk the talk. Kaili ka press conference apa, to inform the nation and answer questions.
THE MAN WITH DIFFERENT DEFINITIONS OF POVERTY SPEAKS OUT FINALLY. SITTING THERE IN A ” I DON’T WANNA BE DISTURBED KIND’A FASHION. TRY’NA SOUND RELEVANT AND KNOWLEDGEABLE.
I wonder why the cream cannot get the jobs they yearn for.
I don’t know but I just miss this dude. I like the fact that he has managed to stay at arms length from’a politics. I don’t wanna sound kind’a saying he is a coward genius. Buddha I can’t take it away from him, I curse RB for dribbling him. But it’s games politician’s play. I wanna know the answer to ya question too. Maybe your question has some substance, maybe you gotta an option. Dude Michael celebrated that Eurobond thing thing. All I know is ZRL is still a mess n’ why wouldn’t it be, when businessmen n’…
… politicians own trucks. Never seen a prosperous country without rail. God have mercy.
The reason I can think of with your mentioned sense of urgency by the Zedian Govt to refinance the Eurobond to cover-up all the corrupt practices by senior officials in the Government.
Good questions posed to the PF government … Please PF cadres on this forum restrain from bringing discussions that bring in opposition these are genuine concerns …. Can u manage that?
Because their personal wells are running dry and now the kaloba owners are on their backs to pay it back. However, as the UPND predicted the PF chimbwis borrowed without having a plan for income generation to service their debts. It always happens when some one is spending money they have not worked for.A thief does not budget or think of the future. His concerns are his immediate gains because he knows that stolen goods do not last life long. Ask the MMD chaps. This is why lungu and his cronies are strongly against any change to the constitution. The level of corruption in zambia has reached alarming rates such that it even takes the world bank to release a report on your theft. Mwasebanya zambia mwembuuwa mwe. lungu afe chabe
“I WAS CHEATED, USED AND DUMPED BY HH” says Daniel Munkombwe. I had a lot of respect for this man now after looking at his shallow questions I have lost it all. Mr Magande should know better since he was the finance minister that a debt is structured as a hedge against unforeseen occurrences and to provide some financial relief to the borrower , in this case the PF government ,and that the government is actually putting in place a forward looking plan as a financial cushion. Better now to do so than in 2022 when this liability is going to mature or else it may be too late then. Ronald Penza to me stands out as the best finance manager Zambia has ever produced not this opportunist Magande.
Penza was the biggest thief Zambia has ever had. Look at the wealth he accumulated during the few years he was the minister of finance.
@Wise One, yes that very true and that’s why hw got wacked for being greedy in his criminal circle.
I admire your PHD in tosh.
Excellent Questions Mr Magande and to the Tee . Let EL and Magraret Mwanakatwe explain herself as they think that they are the experts that’s why she was fired from her Post abroad a failure and EL’s new puppet?
Please please ba PF just swallow your pride and let this man come and help you to solve this problem before we become like Zimbabwe because the problems coming will not only affect the opposition but even the PF.
Razor, you are clearly dont know what you are talking about….we passed the Zimbabwe stage in 1991!
The problem we have in Zambia is that most of the so called Educated i.diots are just SCHOOLED NOT LEARNED. The man has raised very imported questions and you are busy bringing politics,tribe etc. He has manged the ministry of finance before and knows what he is talking about. Imwe fyonse nibu cadre ba koswe imwe…. Surely you can not manage OUR resources in this manner.
Maybe we have better brainers than him. Maybe he is a coward TRYNA sound smart. I don’t have an attitude towards him. Maybe he should have hunged around and worked with RB. Maybe he is selfish too. But he Magande is magande. Just watching from the terraces. I hate smart kids living on the sidelines like a super sub in a formality game. Quite useless. To smart to be exposing his soul to insulting political delinquents like many bloggers on this podium. But he too had a tough time in his time. It is the dynamics of life and times.
Thank you Magande. We should be probing who has been bribed by the Turks and the president shouldn’t be put out of our sight.
Bauze ba mwibila nsala ba pompwe who have ruined everything you tirelessly laboured to build with LPM MHSRIP! It would be suicide for Zambia to start playing dirty games with quick fixes to debt crisis issues. With the right brains, we can manage to pay all Eurobonds in a record time!
The whole international monetary system is rigged against Africa. The IMF and World Bank give you tough borrowing and repayment conditions. In desperation, because you want to tar a few km of roads in 90 days, you run for the Eurobond into which the same IMF and World bank have secretly invested their money. A few years down the line, you realize you can’t pay, they entice you again with buying off the loan. These are the same guys loaning you the money in different forms under different names. here did Turkey suddenly get a billion dollars to loan to an African country when their own economy is chocking? It will take the sharpest of brains to help Africa get out of this debt trap. After HIPC everyone in Zambia thought we made it, where? There isn’t a way anyone gives up or forgives…
The problem with Africa is more to do with your docility and “worshiping” of dictators and corruption.
What are you doing in Zambia, even a lot of SUSPECTED corruption cases have been raised? Instead of you demanding and holding the government accountable, instead of the respective branches like ACC to investigate, you start asking people to provide evidence, and you call that a fight against corruption?
The problem is with us Africans, don’t blame IMF. Days are gone when you used to blame IMF and World Bank. The sharpest people that you are dreaming about are over the world contributing to the other economies.
Mr Magande should consult President Hichilema. President HH articulated the issue of refinancing the debt exceedingly eloquent the in his very recent interview on radio phoenix let the people talk program.
I’m almost sure the PF government being a listening government captured, validated and are now implementating the lesson as articulated by President HH ( the patriot).
PF has mismanaged the economy & GRZ finances like no other party before.Gone are $1.5bn reserves, 6% growth and low indebtedness with high BB ratings.Rupiah Banda’s govt was far better on this.
Your untimely election after election have wired you to the core. What good can a copper dependant economy you don’t control do you? RB stole and dribbled your celebrated alarmist economist posing the very question you are defending right now. But like I am saying I still have respect for one Magande and like every concerned citizen, he has the right question government action. Get over the RB’s “far much better” forex banking with a dysfunctional road network. Pray that you don’t go for another extraordinary bye election. Pray for ECL that he pulls through his upcoming 2021 – 2026 tenure. Be with me here.